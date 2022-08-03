New artist in residence announced for The Montenotte Hotel

The Montenotte Hotel has announced its latest Artist in Residence as Nathan Neven with his collection ‘Wild Life Invited’ to be exhibited at the hotel.

Now in its fifth year at The Montenotte Hotel, the ‘Artist in Residence’ programme, in association with The Gallery Kinsale, aims to support Irish artists by offering a six-month tenure to showcase in the hotel.

Speaking at the launch, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, Frits Potgieter, said: “As an independent, design-led hotel, we pride ourselves on supporting local artists and offering a unique experience for our guests.

Montenotte Hotel's Ray Kelleher with Artist in Residence Nathan Neven. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

"We are delighted to welcome Nathal Neven and his new collection to our hotel as part of our Artist in Residence programme with The Gallery Kinsale.

Nathan’s collection brings the city to life by transforming local, iconic areas into visually exciting and colourful images.

“His ‘Wild Life Invited’ collection, inspired by the empty cities and people in isolation during the pandemic, is captured in joyful animal portraits, situated in stylish interiors and well-known Cork city streets, some of which are just a stone's throw away from the hotel.

“We are thrilled that Nathan has chosen The Montenotte Hotel for his exhibition and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the new collection.”

Mr Neven’s works will be exhibited at the hotel from August 1 until January next year.