Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 19:23

Cork Pride events 'Proud to be' held in city's heritage pubs

Owner of the Heritage Pubs, Benny McCabe said they were delighted to be the venue partners for Cork Pride.
The theme of this year’s Cork Pride is ‘Proud to Be’ with ‘Proud to be’ cocktails available in all host venues.

Roisin Burke

Cork Heritage Pubs have partnered with Cork Pride this year with a variety of events taking place across the week in the establishments.

The Heritage Pubs include Crane Lane, Arthur Maynes, Mutton Lane, The Oval, Rising Sons Brewery, The Bodega, The Black Dog, The Vicarstown and The Poor Relation.
A spokesperson for the Heritage Pubs said the company understands how important it is for LGBT+ individuals to feel safe and proud in the expression of their identities.
Owner of the Heritage Pubs, Benny McCabe said they were delighted to be the venue partners for Cork Pride.

"We are delighted to be working with Cork Pride this year on an official level as venue partners. It is going to be a great weekend for the city and I am really looking forward to all the festivities."

“Please join us in this celebration of the wonderful achievements and character of the LGBT+ community in Cork, and their contributions which help make this city such a vibrant place with a bright future built upon equality. We wish a very happy Pride to all of our LGBT+ staff, customers and friends in the wider community across Cork.”

For a list of events in the Heritage Pubs this weekend click here.

