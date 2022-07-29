Pictures: Indie festival kicks off in Mitchelstown

An economic influx of approximately €2m is expected in Mitchelstown this weekend as the INDIE Festival kicks off.

Tonight sees Lorraine Nash and Moncrieff on the IMRO stage. The 2 Johnnies and Dadi Fryr on the Heineken Stage with Pa Sheehy, Lyra and Rudimental on the Main Stage.

Sinead Hough and Catriona Hough from Limerick on the first day of Indiependence 2022 in Mitchelstown; Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

Saturday night will see The Academic and Bastille on the Main Stage, while The Blizzards close the IMRO stage and Main Stage presenter Erica Cody joins Roisin O and Wild Youth on the Henieken stage. Ravers will be looking forward to the closing night party with Fat Boy Slim and Becky Hill on the Main Stage and Jenny Greene closing the Dance Arena.

Seamus O’Callaghan; Ben Dunlea and Dean Horgan from Midleton on the first day of Indiependence 2022 in Mitchelstown; Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

Festival promoter Shane Dunne said big numbers are expected over the weekend.

"We'll have 8,000 campers over the weekend with around 12,000 in total on the weekend days,

"It's great to bring INDIE back to Mitchelstown for the first time since 2019, along with all the benefits that it brings the town. We're looking forward to a great weekend and hope everyone enjoys some fantastic music across the three days."

Siobhan King, Rachel Craig, Jenny O’Brien and Brendan Pyke from Kildare on the first day of Indiependence 2022 in Mitchelstown; Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

INDIE began life in 2006 around Mitchelstown's venues and Market Square, and its move to a new site on the outskirts of town in 2010 put INDIE on the international festival map - attracting artists such as Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, Basement Jaxx, De La Soul, Tom Odell, Editors, The Dandy Warhols, to play alongside some of Ireland's finest live acts including The Coronas, Hozier, Kodaline and Lyra.

Shona O'Neill, Mai Graiffin, Ellie Gammell and Roisin Jackman from Charleville on the first day of Indiependence 2022 in Mitchelstown; Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

INDIE has a great relationship with the local people and local businesses in Mitchelstown, often incorporating local charties and the community into the festival. The festival brings in around €2m into the town each year.