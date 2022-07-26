Rising costs and rents having a huge impact on nursing staff, says INMO

THE Government is being urged to take action to address the rising costs of living facing nurses and midwives amid concerns that these costs are “seriously impacting” the ability to keep and attract nurses and midwives to the region.

Liam Conway, Cork-based industrial relations officer for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that rising costs are having serious impacts on the ground.

“The cost of renting now stands at €1,453 per month in Cork city. The cost of living is adding to the challenges of recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives.

“Housing and the general costs such as the basics of living across Cork and Kerry are seriously impacting on our ability to keep and attract nurses and midwives to the region,” he said.

Mr Conway added: “The Government must take urgent action and pay nurses and midwives to match their skills and to match the cost of living and inflation rates.

“By failing to address the matter urgently we are losing our competitiveness to recruit nurses and midwives from overseas and driving nurses and midwives in the current services to consider moving abroad.”

The call to action came as the INMO announced its decision to endorse participation in a public service-wide campaign to address the cost-of-living issues arising for its members.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the organisation’s executive has instructed that a campaign of information for members be commenced after the ICTU Public Sector Committee meet tomorrow, with a view to participate in this public service campaign up to and including industrial action if necessary.

INMO President Karen McGowan said that there is a cost to being a nurse or a midwife.

“Nurses and midwives do not have an option to work from home one or two days a week, when we are rostered in, we are expected to show up.

"There is a significant cost when you have to drive to and from work for every shift. Nurses and midwives are driving lengthy distances because it is becoming impossible to afford a home to buy or rent near our places of work. This is not just an urban phenomenon.

“Nurses and midwives must be paid better for their skills that are sought after right across the world. It is time the Government recognised that the cost-of-living crisis is seriously impacting our ability to keep nurses within the health system.”