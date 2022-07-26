Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 18:15

Cork leg of scenic European cycle route completed 

The EuroVelo 1 route, also known as the Atlantic Coast Route, stretches from Norway to Portugal, taking in 2,300km of the Irish coastline along the way.
Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council; Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins; Michael Dymet, executive engineer, Cork County Council, and Padraig Barrett, director of services, Roads and Transportation, at the launch of EuroVelo 1, a 470km route from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula. Picture: Colm Lougheed

Ellen O'Regan

THE Irish leg of a cycling route across Europe is complete, Cork County Council having finished work on the last 470km stretch between Youghal and the Beara Peninsula.

The Irish leg spans from Rosslare Harbour, in Wexford, to Belfast, in Northern Ireland, winding through 11 scenic counties, including Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Mayo, and Donegal. Signposts are in place for the cycle route, meaning the final Cork stretch is complete.

The EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long-distance tourists to locals, without the need for maps or electronic devices, as the blue-and-white signposts are recognisable and can be understood by all.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said that the EuroVelo route is “another feather in the bow of tourism in County Cork”.

“With the completion of this signage programme, we have joined a group of seven other European member states, as well as 10 other counties in Ireland, spanned by the EuroVelo 1 route,” he said.

“Cork County Council is a strong promoter of sustainable and healthy means of travel, both for commuting and for leisure. I’m looking forward to seeing the new route being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike,” he added.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, recognised the importance of cycling as a means of transport and also of enhancing tourism. “The county of Cork is home to 19% of the country’s coastline and cycling the EuroVelo 1 route is a wonderful way to explore it. The route has been carefully chosen, with input from local council offices across the county and is based on the Eurovelo standard set by the European Cyclists Federation,” he said.

Funded by the Department of Transport, the signage was completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland, in collaboration with Lagan Operations & Maintenance Ltd, and PWS Signs Ltd.

EuroVelo signs are now visible at junctions and at set intervals along the cycle route.

