Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 13:44

City Council to investigate concrete blockage that has caused disruption on busy Cork road

South Douglas Road has had to be ripped up by council workers to remove the concrete blockage
Emergency works to remove a concrete sewer blockage on the South Douglas Road which had been scheduled to be completed by this evening will now stretch into tomorrow and possibly Tuesday. Picture credit: Simon Lyons

Roisin Burke

CORK City Council will be investigating the source of the concrete blockage that has resulted in days of roadworks on a busy road.

A Cork City Council spokesperson said the damage is “as bad as feared.” “[The blockage is] as bad as feared, based on the survey works carried out last week, before the excavation works commenced.

“We had hoped to avoid working within the footpath, and in proximity to existing services under it; however, unfortunately, the blockage does extend into this area.” 

 The council spokesperson said they are still repairing the damage.

“As of Monday morning, 6 linear metres of the pipe has been removed and replaced. A further 2m of the blockage remains, which is intended to be completed today, Monday, with final repairs and reinstatement works to be carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.” 

 The council said once the works are complete, a subsequent pipe survey and investigation will be undertaken.

“We will carry out a subsequent pipe survey and investigation, to attempt to identify the source of the concrete.”

