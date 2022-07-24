Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage

Emergency works to remove a concrete sewer blockage on the South Douglas Road which had been scheduled to be completed by this evening will now stretch into tomorrow and possibly Tuesday.

On Thursday Cork City Council said council crews would be undertaking an "emergency excavation" at Upper Mount View near Kevin O’Leary Centra, to repair the main wastewater sewer, "currently blocked by an unidentified illegal discharge of concrete".

Works were due to be completed by 7.30pm this evening as staff worked through the weekend to resolve the issue, however, in a Tweet this afternoon, senior executive engineer at Cork City Council Simon Lyons said works will continue into tomorrow and potentially Tuesday.

🪨 @corkcitycouncil crews are 6m thru the concrete sewer blockage on South Douglas Rd & it’s still coming!#ConcreteSausage



⛏ Unfortunately, going to have to dig the footpath to get it all! 🤦🏻‍♂️



📆 Works will stretch into Monday, & possibly Tues!



🙏 Apologies to all affected! https://t.co/voBwyRJ2jq pic.twitter.com/C3sDvu6W9q — Simon Lyons (@ThePoliteEng) July 24, 2022

Mr Lyons said crews are six metres through the concrete sewer blockage on the busy road and that the full blockage has not yet been cleared.

He added that it is now necessary to dig the footpath to remove the full extent of the blockage.

Last week the council advised that the inbound lane of the South Douglas Road would be closed between Ashdale Park and Loretto Park and that traffic management would be in place while the works are being conducted.

The council warned that commuters should expect delays due to a stop-go system being in place.

A statement from the local authority stated: "Cork City Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works, and also to thank the public for their patience while we carry out these vital repair works."