Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 20:51

Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage

Works were due to be completed by 7.30pm this evening as staff worked through the weekend to resolve the issue, however, in a Tweet this evening, senior executive engineer at Cork City Council Simon Lyons said works will continue into tomorrow and potentially Tuesday. 
Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage

Emergency works to remove a concrete sewer blockage on the South Douglas Road which had been scheduled to be completed by this evening will now stretch into tomorrow and possibly Tuesday. Picture credit: Simon Lyons

Amy Nolan

Emergency works to remove a concrete sewer blockage on the South Douglas Road which had been scheduled to be completed by this evening will now stretch into tomorrow and possibly Tuesday. 

On Thursday Cork City Council said council crews would be undertaking an "emergency excavation" at Upper Mount View near Kevin O’Leary Centra, to repair the main wastewater sewer, "currently blocked by an unidentified illegal discharge of concrete".

Works were due to be completed by 7.30pm this evening as staff worked through the weekend to resolve the issue, however, in a Tweet this afternoon, senior executive engineer at Cork City Council Simon Lyons said works will continue into tomorrow and potentially Tuesday. 

Mr Lyons said crews are six metres through the concrete sewer blockage on the busy road and that the full blockage has not yet been cleared. 

He added that it is now necessary to dig the footpath to remove the full extent of the blockage.

Last week the council advised that the inbound lane of the South Douglas Road would be closed between Ashdale Park and Loretto Park and that traffic management would be in place while the works are being conducted. 

The council warned that commuters should expect delays due to a stop-go system being in place.

A statement from the local authority stated: "Cork City Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works, and also to thank the public for their patience while we carry out these vital repair works."

Read More

Emergency works on busy Cork road due to 'illegal discharge of concrete'

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19: Almost 20 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry region last week
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 Cork GP encourages groups advised to receive extra Covid-19 booster to avail of the jabs
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Judge gives Cork man ‘one last chance’ despite reoffending risk
cork city council
East Cork venue repurposes shipping container to create new coffee dock

East Cork venue repurposes shipping container to create new coffee dock

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more