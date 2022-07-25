Mixed bag of weather on the way for Cork

A mixed bag of wind, rain, sunshine and showers is expected in the coming days, the most Irish summer you can imagine.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine although Met Éireann said the odd shower might occur too.

Tuesday will see highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday is meant to start with a cloudy morning and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Thursday looks to be mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

There will be a few showers in some parts and highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light easterly breezes.

Friday is expected to have a largely dry and bright start, however, rain will move in from the Atlantic during the day. Friday will see highs of 19 to 22 degrees with a moderate southerly airflow developing.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the national meteorological service predicts outbreaks of rain over the weekend, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.