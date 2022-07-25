Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 13:32

Mixed bag of weather on the way for Cork

Mixed bag of weather on the way for Cork

Raindrops on a hydrangea in Cork when the rain returned after a mini heatwave. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A mixed bag of wind, rain, sunshine and showers is expected in the coming days, the most Irish summer you can imagine.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine although Met Éireann said the odd shower might occur too. 

Tuesday will see highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday is meant to start with a cloudy morning and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Thursday looks to be mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. 

There will be a few showers in some parts and highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light easterly breezes.

Friday is expected to have a largely dry and bright start, however, rain will move in from the Atlantic during the day. Friday will see highs of 19 to 22 degrees with a moderate southerly airflow developing.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the national meteorological service predicts outbreaks of rain over the weekend, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Read More

Cork hotel worker alerted authorities to guest who had trafficked a child into Ireland

More in this section

File Graham Dwyer Graham Dwyer to have appeal against his murder conviction heard in December
Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage
East Cork venue repurposes shipping container to create new coffee dock East Cork venue repurposes shipping container to create new coffee dock
#weathercork weather
Emergency works on busy Cork road continue as council crews work to remove concrete sewer blockage

City Council to investigate concrete blockage that has caused disruption on busy Cork road

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more