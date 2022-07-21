Funding approved for 337 affordable homes in four Cork towns

OVER €25m in funding has been approved for over 330 affordable homes to be developed in four towns in Cork.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has approved funding for 337 affordable homes in the county under the Affordable Housing Fund and Housing For All.

The 337 houses are comprised of 134 affordable purchase homes at St Joseph’s Road in Mallow, 112 affordable purchase homes at Cammogue in Kinsale, 31 affordable purchase homes at Beechgrove in Clonakilty, and 60 cost rental homes at Kilnagleary in Carrigaline.

Mr O’Brien said he was delighted to approve funding for the homes, the first of which will be delivered next year.

“I have to commend the progressive executives and elected members in both the city and county councils who are continuously seeking opportunities for new homes across the county.

“Government is very much aware of the need to significantly increase our supply of all types of housing social housing, affordable housing, cost rental, and indeed private housing.

“We have a plan, it’s beginning to take hold, and we will continue to use every tool in our armoury to provide much-needed homes for our people,” he said.

The Housing for All plan is backed by €4bn annually. Under the plan, funding is made available to assist local authority affordable housing delivery through the Affordable Housing Fund.