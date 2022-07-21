Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 19:35

Funding approved for 337 affordable homes in four Cork towns

More than €25 million has been approved for the homes. 
Funding approved for 337 affordable homes in four Cork towns

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has approved funding for 337 affordable homes in the county under the Affordable Housing Fund and Housing For All.

John Bohane

OVER €25m in funding has been approved for over 330 affordable homes to be developed in four towns in Cork.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has approved funding for 337 affordable homes in the county under the Affordable Housing Fund and Housing For All.

The 337 houses are comprised of 134 affordable purchase homes at St Joseph’s Road in Mallow, 112 affordable purchase homes at Cammogue in Kinsale, 31 affordable purchase homes at Beechgrove in Clonakilty, and 60 cost rental homes at Kilnagleary in Carrigaline.

Mr O’Brien said he was delighted to approve funding for the homes, the first of which will be delivered next year.

“I have to commend the progressive executives and elected members in both the city and county councils who are continuously seeking opportunities for new homes across the county.

“Government is very much aware of the need to significantly increase our supply of all types of housing social housing, affordable housing, cost rental, and indeed private housing.

“We have a plan, it’s beginning to take hold, and we will continue to use every tool in our armoury to provide much-needed homes for our people,” he said.

The Housing for All plan is backed by €4bn annually. Under the plan, funding is made available to assist local authority affordable housing delivery through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Read More

Mitchelstown homes to get DIY SOS treatment in 'Big Build for Ukraine'

More in this section

'I'm delighted to have a spare now': Aer Lingus recover missing walking aid belonging to Echo boy Dave 'I'm delighted to have a spare now': Aer Lingus recover missing walking aid belonging to Echo boy Dave
BrewDog set to open in Cork city on Friday BrewDog set to open in Cork city on Friday
Another junior parkrun getting up and running in Cork Another junior parkrun getting up and running in Cork
housinghousing crisiscork county councilkinsalecarrigalinemallowwest cork
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Cork man who denied sexually assaulting a woman in the city is convicted of the crime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more