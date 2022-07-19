Mitchelstown homes to get DIY SOS treatment in 'Big Build for Ukraine'

Irish builder’s merchants Chadwicks have come on board as suppliers for a "mammoth" DIY SOS special, which will upgrade six Mitchelstown homes for families fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

RTÉ’s DIY SOS Autumn special, “The Big Build for Ukraine”, will see host Baz Ashmawy and his team come together to renovate homes for Ukrainian refugees in Kingston College in Mitchelstown.

Six of the 31 terraced homes in Kingston College, which date back to 1761, will be renovated and retrofitted. The houses have been in Trust since the mid-eighteenth century to three Church of Ireland Bishops, who have been maintaining them via a fund.

Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, is one of the trustees. Having seen the plight of the Ukrainian people, he and diocesan secretary Billy Skuse decided to put out an appeal to try and raise money to do up some of the vacant houses, as homes for refugees and their families.

Chadwicks have now announced they will be the exclusive building materials supplier to the show. They will provide plumbing materials, doors and accessories, skirting, architrave, plywood, timber and material for storage and shelving areas.

The Chadwicks team will also provide insulation, flooring, and radiator covers, Sam Hire equipment including diggers and machinery, along with painting equipment such as brushes, rolls and trays to help complete the work.

In addition to the materials, The Panelling Centre team led by General Manager, Anthony Ridgeway, will also provide each of the six homes with brand new, state-of-the-art kitchens, and a team of 15 Chadwicks colleagues will volunteer across the nine-day build in Mitchelstown.

Sean O’Sullivan, Chadwicks Clonmel Branch Manager alongside Baz Ashmawy

Sean O’Sullivan, Chadwicks Clonmel Branch Manager, said that over the past number of months, the entire team at Chadwicks Clonmel has been shaken by the unrest in Ukraine.

“When we found out about the opportunity to support Ukrainian refugees and families that were fleeing the conflict, it became a top priority for all of the team. We’ve been touched by the incredible efforts that Bishop Dr Paul Colton and Billy Skuse have gone to by raising funds and offering these homes to the families,” he said.

“We look forward to providing as much support as possible in creating safe and comfortable homes – it is an honour to play a part in such a worthwhile and important journey,” he added.

Baz and the DIY SOS team have committed to going above and beyond to support the Mitchelstown community in upgrading the six homes to allow the Ukrainian families to have a sense of freedom, comfort and independence during their time in Ireland.

Alongside Baz, celebrity landscaper, Diarmuid Gavin has also promised his support to design a dedicated community garden for all local families to come together to enjoy.

Now in its third series, DIY SOS: The Big Build has gained national acclaim for its inspiring renovations for families in need. In each episode an army of volunteer builders, labourers, tradespeople, suppliers, friends and neighbours come together to give their time and labour to support a local family.

DIY SOS: The Big Build for Ukraine will air in a two-part special on RTÉ in Christmas 2022.