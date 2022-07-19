AIB removal of cash services at 12 Cork branches described as ‘alarming’

ALMOST half of AIB’s branches in Cork are set to have cash and cheque services, and any ATM services outside, removed later this year in a move which has been described as “alarming and concerning”.

AIB announced that 70 of its 170 branches nationwide, including 12 of its 26 branches in Cork, will be repurposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings, and investments.

It said the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable but that customers will continue to have access to cash in their communities through their local post office, ATM, and point of sale locations.

The changes will see cash and cheque services removed from branches in Bishopstown, Carrigaline, Glanmire, and Western Road from September 30, and from Castletownbere, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, and Youghal from October 21.

If there is an ATM outside the branch where services are changing, that will also be removed.

The changes will see people forced to travel from branches where cash services are changing to the nearest branches offering full services.

For those in Castletownbere, AIB is advising that full cash services will be available in Bantry, almost an hour’s journey away.

'A worrying trend'

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan described the situation as “alarming and concerning”.

“This is a very worrying trend, particularly in a constituency that is largely rural and with an elderly population who depend on in-person, face-to-face services and who rely on handling physical cash and, for me, the removal of these services is a very backward step,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He said that he will contact Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to see if there is any intervention possible that would urge AIB to potentially make a U-turn on the decision.

Fianna Fáil county councillor Deirdre Kelly, who lives in Dunmanway, said that such measures “will impact the people and small- to medium-size local businesses that rely on the footfall of people coming into the town from the surrounding area to use the banking facilities”.

Sinn Féin city councillor Eolan Ryng said the news will come as another blow to bank users in the Bishopstown area following last year’s reduction of services at PTSB.

“It’s very regrettable that a bank, which the State still holds a large shareholding in, is taking decisions like this which will make banking more difficult for certain cohorts of people,” said Mr Ryng.

'Vote with your feet'

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan said many older people, in particular, have expressed concern about the withdrawal of cash services. “I believe that the best way to voice your dissatisfaction with such moves, as a customer, is to move your account to a bank or provider that provides the services that you desire; vote with your feet, so to speak,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“I would encourage disaffected customers to do the same here.”

Independent city councillor Ger Keohane said that following last year’s Bank of Ireland closure in Glanmire, and with the AIB branch going cashless, “people are predicting that the AIB branch will close permanently in the near future”.

Labour Party councillor John Maher said it is “a disgrace” that those in Glanmire must now travel to Douglas if they wish to use cash in an AIB branch.

East Cork councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said she is “very disappointed” with the news.

Speaking to The Echo, she said: “Youghal lost BOI last year and AIB is the only bank left. We are lucky we have a post office in Youghal doing payments for BOI and also the credit union.

“A lot of elderly depend on the AIB and don’t use online banking so this will affect them hugely. I'd call on all local TDs in Cork East to speak up and try and stop this from happening.”

AIB said that the changes will enable the bank to provide additional account-opening facilities as Ulster Bank and KBC leave the market, while also ensuring that its branch network has a sustainable future in the community.