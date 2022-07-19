AIB removal of cash services at 12 Cork branches described as ‘alarming’

AIB announced that 70 of its 170 branches nationwide, including 12 of its 26 branches in Cork, will be repurposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings, and investments.
It said the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable but that customers will continue to have access to cash in their communities through their local post office, ATM, and point of sale locations.
The changes will see cash and cheque services removed from branches in Bishopstown, Carrigaline, Glanmire, and Western Road from September 30, and from Castletownbere, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, and Youghal from October 21.
Labour Party councillor John Maher said it is “a disgrace” that those in Glanmire must now travel to Douglas if they wish to use cash in an AIB branch.
East Cork councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said she is “very disappointed” with the news.
Speaking to The Echo, she said: “Youghal lost BOI last year and AIB is the only bank left. We are lucky we have a post office in Youghal doing payments for BOI and also the credit union.
“A lot of elderly depend on the AIB and don’t use online banking so this will affect them hugely. I'd call on all local TDs in Cork East to speak up and try and stop this from happening.”