Almost half of all AIB branches in Cork to go cashless

Almost half of all AIB branches in Cork are set to have cash, ATM, and cheque services removed later this year.

AIB has today confirmed that 70 of its 170 branches nationwide, including 12 of its 26 branches in Cork, will be repurposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments.

AIB has said that with digital usage soaring, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable but that customers will continue to have efficient access to cash in their communities through their local post office, ATM and point of sale locations.

Cork locations affected

The investment will see cash and cheque services removed from Bishopstown, Carrigaline, Glanmire, and Western Road from September 30, and those services removed from Castletownbere, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, Cobh, and Youghal from October 21.

If there is an ATM outside the branch where services are changing, that will also be removed.

The Blarney branch is unchanged, having been repurposed last year.

An Post partnership

The national investment programme of over €40 million includes support for the bank’s deepening relationship with An Post which welcomed the news.

Managing Director of Retail at An Post, Debbie Byrne, said: “An Post welcomes the strengthening of our relationship with AIB. We are delighted to partner with it, providing everyday banking services to AIB customers, six days a week, across our national post office network.

“Our network of circa 920 post offices are intrinsic to the financial and social fabric of Ireland.

The positive impact of this enhanced partnership recognises the needs of local communities and helps underpin the future sustainability of the network as we continue to innovate and re-imagine the role of the post office in communities into the future.

AIB has said that repurposing will enable the bank to provide additional account-opening facilities as Ulster Bank and KBC leave the market, while also ensuring that its branch network has a sustainable future in the community.

AIB says use of digital channels 'soaring'

AIB’s Managing Director of Retail Banking, Jim O’Keeffe, said: “How customers want to bank with us is undergoing a huge transition as digital usage is soaring. At AIB we are responding to that digital transition, maintaining the largest branch presence across Ireland and providing alternatives for customers to access cash and payments in their communities.

With all this in mind AIB is retaining its 170 strong branch network across the country, while repurposing some branches. We are also expanding our 20-year partnership with An Post which provides cash and payment services in the community.

“This along with access to 4,000 ATMs nationwide and cash back at many of the 25,000 AIB Merchant Services terminals, provides a unique way to sustain our presence in the community and meet customers’ changing needs. We are also creating new hubs for local AIB employment in local communities.”