Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 16:57

Sustainable sailing: Environmentally-friendly initiatives at Cork Week 

"We want to see our seas and waterways free of contamination and plastic pollution, and we want to leave a more environmentally sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”
Sustainable sailing: Environmentally-friendly initiatives at Cork Week 

Anne Lordan, Club Steward, Sustainability Committee, Gavin Deane, General Manager, RCYC and Sue Walsh of One Green Village with deposit-return plastic containers. Picture:Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

An environmental initiative in Crosshaven is helping introduce sustainable change in event management, starting with the recent Volvo Cork Week.

“We like to think that sailing is sustainable, but the truth is that the industry needs to cut its carbon footprint by at least half by 2030 to align with the Paris Agreement," Gavin Deane, General Manager, Royal Cork said. "The Royal Cork is committed to actively managing our environmental footprint and this year we developed a significant sustainability strategy for Volvo Cork Week. 

"We want to see our seas and waterways free of contamination and plastic pollution, and we want to leave a more environmentally sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”

One Green Village has helped with a number of significant green measures undertaken at the event. Sue Walsh, a member of One Green Village and the Royal Cork Yacht Club, has played a pivotal role in the changes.

The club introduced a full deposit return scheme on all outdoor drinks, in association with Heineken, and a deposit return system for reusable coffee cups at the clubhouse, in association with 2gocup. This has removed tens of thousands of single use plastics. 

The plastic beer cups are transported back to Dublin to be cleaned and used at another event once they are returned to the bar by the customer. The reusable coffee cups are also returned to the coffee vendor after use to be washed locally and used again.

“We put a lot of work into making the event more sustainable," Ms Walsh said. "This is a good event to begin with as it is containable.” 

Children were also introduced to marine conservation at a family-friendly event with marine scientist, best-selling author and Volvo Car Ireland ambassador Finn Van der Aar. Finn is passionate about helping people to live more sustainably and presents crucial environmental and oceanic research in a way that is understandable to all.

During her workshop, children had the chance to learn about how to care for the sea and coastal areas around them. Finn shared how she fell in love with the sea, her fascinating work as a marine biologist as well as tips on how we can combat some marine conservation issues such as marine noise pollution and how to reduce marine plastics. She also gave tips on how to do a beach clean-up. 

Read More

Volvo Cork Week regatta returns to Crosshaven

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man, 22, accused of breaking into home and raping woman during UCC Rag Week served with book of evidence
Jail for man who ripped tiles from the roof of widow's Cork home at 3am Jail for man who ripped tiles from the roof of widow's Cork home at 3am
Rejoice! Cork city's third parkrun kicks off this weekend Rejoice! Cork city's third parkrun kicks off this weekend
cork harbourcrosshavenenvironment
<p>Nine trailers were discovered following searches in Cork city yesterday morning.</p>

Armed Gardaí seize nine stolen trailers and horseboxes following searches in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more