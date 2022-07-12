Volvo Cork Week regatta returns to Crosshaven

AFTER a four-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Volvo Cork Week is under way.

Hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) in Crosshaven, the annual sailing regatta is expected to bring hundreds of boats and thousands of sailors and visitors from around the world to Cork this week.

The event kicked off on Sunday with an official opening by RCYC admiral Kieran O’Connell; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister.

The Port of Cork Company has sponsored the racing festival for over 30 years and assists RCYC with safety measures, over 900 boat moorings, and dropping markers to help prepare the harbour for the influx of visitors.

Speaking at the event, Port of Cork Company chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said the sailing regatta was a great opportunity for the community “to get involved in maritime leisure activities and to celebrate our world-class harbour”.

He said: “We are very fortunate to have such a vast natural leisure resource available right on our doorstep.

"With sailing clubs and rowing clubs dotted throughout the harbour, excellent fishing, and picturesque harbour-side paths for walking, running, or cycling, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Cork Harbour offers very sheltered and smooth sailing conditions with high winds — the perfect conditions for sailing and racing.

“Our vibrant harbour community attracts global visitors to events such as Cork Week and supports the growth of the marine and leisure tourism sector in Ireland.”

RCYC general manager Gavin Deane extended his thanks to the Port of Cork Company for its long-running sponsorship of the event. “As the world’s second-largest natural harbour, the Port of Cork is key to the city and county’s business and boating community,” he said.

“We are looking forward to seeing the exciting and significant investment and redevelopment projects under way in the port.”

Volvo Cork Week runs from July 11-15. To find out more visit https://www.royalcork.com/