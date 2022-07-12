Crosshaven assaults: ‘Locals are worried for their children’s safety’

Locals in the Crosshaven area have made fresh appeals for more to be done to tackle anti-social behaviour, following a number of assaults over the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a number of incidents in the seaside community, including one assault on a teenager on Friday night. “It was a vicious, unprovoked attack,” a local told The Echo.

“The kids were just out for an evening walk. They have to be stopped, it could have been a lot worse.”

Gardaí confirmed they attended an alleged assault, which happened in daylight, at approximately 8pm.

“One male juvenile aged in his late teens received injuries following the incident,” a spokesperson confirmed. “These are not life-threatening. A backpack was also reported stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí also attended an assault in the area the following afternoon, at approximately 4:50pm.

“One male juvenile aged in his late teens was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” gardaí added

Councillor Audrey Buckley witnessed the incident on Saturday and said: “It’s one thing to hear about these things, but to see it for yourself, it’s quite scary.”

Mrs Buckley said these incidents are part of an ongoing problem which has the local community fearing for their children’s welfare and safety during the summer season.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said locals are frustrated and fearful about the behaviour of some visitors.

“These individuals are openly drinking, they have no empathy or respect and it is very troubling to see.”

Mrs Buckley said the trouble happens during the good weather when groups of people get the bus to the coastal village to use the beaches.

“The locals are worried for their children’s safety, their kids are never left out alone. Someone is going to get seriously hurt.”

These latest incidents come just weeks after two children ended up in Cork University Hospital after cutting their feet on broken glass at a beach in the area.

Mrs Buckley said theirs is a beautiful area, but it is also a residential area and more community policing was required during the summer months to ensure the safety of the people who live there all year round.

“We need to have guards in Crosshaven, walking around, being seen — their presence is needed.”

Earlier this month, gardaí said extra resources were being deployed to Crosshaven.

“Community engagement gardaí for Cork South have and will continue to commit additional resources to the policing of the lower harbour area of the district, in particular at weekends, when there is an increase in members of the public visiting the area,” they said.

“This is a commitment that will be met for the remainder of the summer months.

“These members are comprised of the district community policing team, as well as members from the regular unit who are deployed to the area.”