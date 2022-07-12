Crosshaven assaults: ‘Locals are worried for their children’s safety’

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a number of incidents in the seaside community, including one assault on a teenager on Friday night. “It was a vicious, unprovoked attack,” a local told.
Gardaí confirmed they attended an alleged assault, which happened in daylight, at approximately 8pm.
“One male juvenile aged in his late teens received injuries following the incident,” a spokesperson confirmed. “These are not life-threatening. A backpack was also reported stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”
Gardaí also attended an assault in the area the following afternoon, at approximately 4:50pm.