No-go beach zones: Children have feet cut by broken glass at Cork beauty spot

Crosshaven Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said she had been contacted by two families who had to take their children to the emergency department for stitches after they stepped on glass at the beach.
Ms Buckley said both incidents occurred at Churchbay beach, Crosshaven, which is a stoney beach making the glass hard to see.
Ms Buckley said locals were actively avoiding going to Churchbay due to littering and anti-social behaviour.
“It is 15/16/17-year-olds who get the 220 bus out to Crosshaven. They organise beach parties and they are drinking hard liquor,” she said, adding that 400 cans and bottles of beer were confiscated last weekend by gardaí in the area.
“They leave clothes, bags, cans and bottles, glass bottles, pizza boxes, everything,” she said.
Ms Buckley said neighbouring beaches such as Myrtleville and Fountainstown had not been as affected as they were more family-orientated beaches and very popular destinations, but areas such as Fennell’s Bay and Churchbay attracted a large number of youths looking to enjoy the coast and sunshine with alcohol.