Nurses honoured for efforts with students

Two nurses from the Cope Foundation have received teacher of the year awards for supporting students on placement.

Clinical nurse manager Emily Murphy was presented with an Award for Recognition by UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery with her students saying she offered them “great guidance” and multiple learning opportunities.

Cathy Maguire was named Preceptor of the Year by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and received the award for outstanding mentorship in nursing.

Congratulating both nurses, chief executive of Cope Foundation, Sean Abbott, said: “We’re lucky to have so many wonderful nurses as part of our team at Cope Foundation and we love when other organisations recognise what we see in them every day.

Pictured at the presentation of the INMO Preceptor of the Year Award were (l-r): Albert Murphy, director of industrial relations; Tony Fitzpatrick, director of professional services; Eilish Fitzgerald, outgoing first vice president, Executive Council; Róisín O’Connell, INMO student and new graduate officer; Erin Walsh, student nurse and nominee; Cathy Maguire, Cope Foundation, prizewinner and staff nurse; Alison Brereton, Cornmarket Group Financial Services; Nial Jordan, Cornmarket Group Financial Services;Karen McGowan, INMO president; Phil Ni Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary; Edward Mathews, INMO deputy general Secretary and Steve Pitman, INMO head of education and professional development.

“The Preceptor of the Year awards are particularly important because it’s all about teaching, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of nurses.

“The last two years have been challenging for students on placement and their mentors but these awards show how they have adapted and risen to the challenge with creativity.”

Ms Murphy said she was “honoured” to have received the award from UCC.

“I know from experience how daunting placement can be,” she said. “Trying to meet new people, learn and be in an intensive healthcare environment can be stressful, but students always bring great motivation and enthusiasm to the floor.

“I love working with students and teaching them has always been a massive passion of mine.”

Ms Maguire was also delighted with her award.

“This is an incredible recognition to receive,” she said.

“I was so happy to be nominated, never mind win the award.

“It’s so important to support student nurses and lead by example.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Erin Walsh who nominated me. She was an outstanding nurse student, I have no doubt that she has a bright career ahead of her.”