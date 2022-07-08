WATCH: Cork singer features rescue dogs in heart-warming music video for new song about friendship

Renowned Cork singer-songwriter Stephanie Rainey has released a heart-warming video for her latest single, ‘Remember Who Your Friends Are’ featuring a whole host of dogs in need of a forever home.

The Glanmire native teamed up with animal welfare charities Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG), Pauline's Rescue, and Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) for the creative music video.

Posting about the video, Rainey said showcasing the canine companions was apt for the new track “about true friends who stick by you through the good times and the bad”.

“Dogs are our most faithful, loyal and loving friends. They’re always there for us and show us what unconditional love really means.

“But not all of them have the home they deserve. These doggies are all waiting for open arms to love and protect them, and they'll give it back tenfold,” she said.

Henly, an Akita/German Shepard mix; Sadie, a three-year-old lurcher and Jimmy, a two-year-old chihuahua cross are just a few of the stars in the new music video, available to view on YouTube or Stephanie Rainey’s social media pages.