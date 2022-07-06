Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 14:39

Cork butter company spreading joy in supermarkets as major stores introduce their brand

ÓR-REAL Irish Butter will now be available to purchase in Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide
Cork butter company spreading joy in supermarkets as major stores introduce their brand

Pictured with Ór-Real Irish Butter, at Twohig's Supervalu Kanturk are Mairead Lucey, third generation farmer; Stacey Reen, Store Manager, Twohig's SuperValu Kanturk, and Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries. The brand is being introduced into supermarkets across the country.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK butter product is continuing to "spread" across the country as hundreds of Irish supermarkets stock the brand.

ÓR-REAL Irish Butter will now be available to purchase in Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide.

The brand is created in North Cork Creameries, which was established in Kanturk in 1928, and has been producing butter for almost a century. Ór-Real Irish Butter is made using the traditional method of slow churning, the only addition is a touch of salt.

The farmer-owned independent cooperative now employs more than 100 locals as well as supporting some 250 local milk suppliers.

Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries shared his delight at the news.

“We have strong ambitions to grow Ór-Real Irish Butter and it is wonderful to see the brand on SuperValu and Centra shelves across the country," he said. 

"There is a real appetite for quality, natural products and we’re seeing a resurgence in the demand for real Irish butter. We’re in a unique position in North Cork with the right amount of rain and ideal soil profiles to enable us to produce the highest quality milk from grass-fed cows. We thrive on tradition and use our generations of expertise to turn the finest local milk into butter. We also know our farmers and their farms really well and they believe in sustainable farming. Our farmers, their families and our locality are all part of what makes Ór-Real Irish Butter special.” 

Mairead Lucey is the third generation of her family to farm in Corbally, Kanturk. Her family has supplied high-quality milk to North Cork Creameries since its establishment in 1928.

“There is something special about seeing Ór-Real Irish Butter in shops across Ireland knowing that it was made using milk from our cows and from neighbouring farms in the area," she said. 

"I’m delighted to be able to continue the family tradition and safeguard it for future generations. We’ve introduced many sustainable initiatives in recent years including establishing hedgerows as wildlife habitat, waterways management, and substituting clover for chemical fertiliser.” 

North Cork Creameries struck gold in the dairy butter category of the 2021 Blas na hÉireann awards in addition to a number of other awards.

Read More

Clonakilty’s new mural commemorates Civil War ahead of Michael Collins Festival

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine as he arrives in Kyiv
'I'm a mad man, I will pipe-bomb your shop', man told Cork city store owners 'I'm a mad man, I will pipe-bomb your shop', man told Cork city store owners
‘Better parking enforcement needed for Marquee and Páirc gigs’ ‘Better parking enforcement needed for Marquee and Páirc gigs’
cork business#farming - dairy#farming - munster
<p>Kerri O'Neill, manager, Fitzpatrick's Foodstore, Glounthaune, outside the store where roadworks are taking place. Picture Denis Minihane</p>

County council defends the development of cycleway scheme criticised by well-known Cork business 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more