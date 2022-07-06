Cork butter company spreading joy in supermarkets as major stores introduce their brand

A CORK butter product is continuing to "spread" across the country as hundreds of Irish supermarkets stock the brand.

ÓR-REAL Irish Butter will now be available to purchase in Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide.

The brand is created in North Cork Creameries, which was established in Kanturk in 1928, and has been producing butter for almost a century. Ór-Real Irish Butter is made using the traditional method of slow churning, the only addition is a touch of salt.

The farmer-owned independent cooperative now employs more than 100 locals as well as supporting some 250 local milk suppliers.

Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries shared his delight at the news.

“We have strong ambitions to grow Ór-Real Irish Butter and it is wonderful to see the brand on SuperValu and Centra shelves across the country," he said.

"There is a real appetite for quality, natural products and we’re seeing a resurgence in the demand for real Irish butter. We’re in a unique position in North Cork with the right amount of rain and ideal soil profiles to enable us to produce the highest quality milk from grass-fed cows. We thrive on tradition and use our generations of expertise to turn the finest local milk into butter. We also know our farmers and their farms really well and they believe in sustainable farming. Our farmers, their families and our locality are all part of what makes Ór-Real Irish Butter special.”

Mairead Lucey is the third generation of her family to farm in Corbally, Kanturk. Her family has supplied high-quality milk to North Cork Creameries since its establishment in 1928.

“There is something special about seeing Ór-Real Irish Butter in shops across Ireland knowing that it was made using milk from our cows and from neighbouring farms in the area," she said.

"I’m delighted to be able to continue the family tradition and safeguard it for future generations. We’ve introduced many sustainable initiatives in recent years including establishing hedgerows as wildlife habitat, waterways management, and substituting clover for chemical fertiliser.”

North Cork Creameries struck gold in the dairy butter category of the 2021 Blas na hÉireann awards in addition to a number of other awards.