Clonakilty’s new mural commemorates Civil War ahead of Michael Collins Festival

A new Civil War Mural has been unveiled in Clonakilty to commemorate the beginning of the Irish Civil War.

The mural by Cork artist Garreth Joyce has also been launched to coincide with the Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration Festival which marks 100 years since he was killed at Beál na Bláth and it will also celebrate his life.

Joining the existing Truce Mural, the new Civil War Mural depicts the Austin Clarke civil war poem ‘The Lost Heifer’ and was a Michael Collins House-led project, funded by Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee in association with The Walls Project.

The County Mayor of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said: “The colourful mural looks beautiful and blends with the surrounding foliage in Croppy Park. This mural tells the story and illustrates the tragedy, of the Civil War.

“Garreth has found a brilliant way of presenting this complex period of history through poetry and symbolism, creating a beautiful piece of artwork which offers something for all ages to explore and learn from,” he added.

Commenting on the mural, Garreth Joyce said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of creating a civil war-themed mural in a public park setting, the heavy themes of Ireland's struggle for freedom subtlety resting in a colourful bright, and playful piece of artwork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said:

“There will be events suitable for all throughout the summer as we mark the centenary of such an important moment in the history of our state.”

One of the first events of the Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration Festival took place in June and saw a re-enactment of a speech Michael Collins gave outside O’Donovan’s Hotel in June 1922 as part of his election campaign.

Running from Sunday, August 14 to Monday, August 22, with additional events taking place throughout the summer, highlights from the Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration Festival will include a parade followed by speeches and music in Clonakilty’s Emmet Square, a symposium of history talks, an outdoor cinema event, history walks as well as several commemoration and wreath-laying ceremonies.

The festival is a collaboration between local groups such as Michael Collins House Museum, Michael Collins Centre, the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee Clonakilty, the Sams Cross Commemoration Committee, Duchas Clonakilty and Cumann Seanchais Cloich na Coillte and more