Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 18:30

Renewed appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Cork

A motorcyclist collided with an on-duty garda, before fleeing the scene.
Renewed appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Cork

The officer was injured while conducting a checkpoint on the Monaghan Road, close to the Elton John concert in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, on Friday at approximately 7pm. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

Gardai are still appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Cork city on Friday evening, which left a male garda officer hospitalised with head and facial injuries.

The officer was injured while conducting a checkpoint on the Monaghan Road, close to the Elton John concert in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, on Friday at approximately 7pm.

A motorcyclist collided with the on-duty officer, before fleeing the scene. The officer was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening facial and head injuries.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that no arrests have yet been made, but investigations are “ongoing”, and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road junction between 6:50pm and 7:05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.

Read More

Ireland's first fully inclusive playground opened in Ovens 

More in this section

Ireland's first fully inclusive playground opened in Ovens  Ireland's first fully inclusive playground opened in Ovens 
New multimillion euro cycle route could go to public consultation next month New multimillion euro cycle route could go to public consultation next month
This is saving people’s lives': Cork Penny Dinners volunteer thanks people for Ukraine support  This is saving people’s lives': Cork Penny Dinners volunteer thanks people for Ukraine support 
cork garda
Law and justice concept

Man hearing 'prophecies from the Holy Ghost' assaulted two men in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more