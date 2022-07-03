Renewed appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Cork

Gardai are still appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Cork city on Friday evening, which left a male garda officer hospitalised with head and facial injuries.

The officer was injured while conducting a checkpoint on the Monaghan Road, close to the Elton John concert in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, on Friday at approximately 7pm.

A motorcyclist collided with the on-duty officer, before fleeing the scene. The officer was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening facial and head injuries.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that no arrests have yet been made, but investigations are “ongoing”, and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road junction between 6:50pm and 7:05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.