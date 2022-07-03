Man jailed for ‘spree’ of burglaries in Cork city 

A MAN who carried out three city centre burglaries has been jailed for two years for the crimes.

Adam Boyle of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by video link from prison as Judge Helen Boyle imposed the sentence of three years with the last year suspended.

Adam Boyle admitted carrying out burglaries at Grafton Barbers on Princes St, Healthy Days on French Church St, and a restaurant called 14A French Church St.

Boyle also admitted an attempted burglary at Burnt on Princes St.

The two offences at Princes Street both relate to November 16, 2021.

In one incident, a door was forced open and property stolen, while in the other case there was an attempt to force open the door.

The charges related to French Church St occurred on November 21.

Sinead Behan, defending, said: “These were very unpleasant matters for the owners of these premises, particularly occurring during Covid.

"He is very much aware of this and wishes to mend his ways.”

Judge Boyle said: “The aggravating factors were that this could be termed a spree against businesses working during the Covid lockdown, which was a difficult time for them — city traders entitled to ply their trade in peace and quiet.

“It is also a factor that nothing was returned.

“You pleaded guilty, were co-operative with gardaí.

“You have a serious heroin addiction for which you have never received treatment.

“I accept you are not able to make a financial contribution to the businesses you burgled.”

The judge imposed a sentence of three years and suspended the last year of that sentence.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy acknowledged that Adam Boyle was suffering from a severe drug addiction and carried out the crimes to fund this.