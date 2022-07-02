Cork lotto player scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions draw

One lucky Cork lotto player has scooped half a million euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning ticket holder has bagged the top prize of €500,000 in the first EuroMillions Plus draw of the month.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday, the day of the draw, at Lidl Churchfield on the Mount Argus Road in Cork.

The winning numbers for last night's (1st July) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 09, 15, 16, 38, 46.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that the Cork EuroMillions player has “got their month off to the most incredible start” by winning the top prize of €500,000.

“We are urging all of our players who may have purchased their ticket at Lidl Churchfield to check their tickets very carefully today as a Rebel County player has taken the title of biggest winner of the night.

The winner should sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible,” they said.

There was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €196,414,962. Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €215 million.

“Ahead of the midweek EuroMillions draw, we are reminding players that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales on Tuesday evening,” added the National Lottery spokesperson.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth an incredible €500,000, and to keep it safe.

The ticket holder should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.