Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 09:20

Garda injured during hit-and-run incident at Cork city checkpoint 

"A motorcyclist collided with a Garda member who was performing a checkpoint." 
The Garda was performing a checkpoint on the Monahan Road at the time. 

Echo reporter

An investigation is underway after a Garda had to be taken to hospital following a hit-and-run incident at a checkpoint in Cork city on Friday evening. 

"A motorcyclist collided with a Garda member (male) who was performing a checkpoint at the location at approximately 7pm," a spokesperson told The Echo.

"The vehicle failed to remain at the scene." 

The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said. 

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Witness appeal

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road junction between 6:50pm and 7:05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.

