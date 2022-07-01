Elton John has touched down in Cork ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh gig

Elton John has touched down at Cork Airport ahead of his Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert tonight.

The singer brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour Leeside tonight, with fans taking to social media to share the news of his landing at Cork Airport in the last hour.

In videos shared on Twitter, the singer’s private jet can be seen flying over Cork city.

Elton John will take to the stage at 8pm sharp, with those heading to the gig encouraged to arrive on foot and/or by public transport, and to plan their journey via www.transportforireland.ie

Bus Éireann will be operating regularly scheduled Route 202/202a services every 10 minutes, serving Merchant's Quay to Monaghan Road. Route 212 services will also operate hourly, from Kent Station and Mahon, with the bus stop at Ballintemple Hill just a five-minute walk to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Traffic control measures will be put in place around Páirc Uí Chaoimh by the Gardaí from the early afternoon.

Lockdown of the inner traffic cordon has been in place since 2pm, and includes Maryville Estate, Park Avenue, Ardfoyle, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road and the Monaghan Road and Centre Park Roundabout will be closed from 5pm.

Gardaí have emphasized that there is no parking available at the venue, and people should not try to park in the immediate proximity of the stadium.

Drivers who park in the area before road closures will not be permitted to leave before midnight. Gardaí will also have constant patrols in the area to manage traffic and any illegal parking.

Drivers are asked to park in the city centre, with the following car parks suggested: Q-Park Carroll's Quay, Q-Park City Hall, Q-Park Grand Parade, Q-Park St Finbarr's, Paul Street Car Park. Drivers are also urged to check the opening and closing times of car parks to avoid the risk of a vehicle getting locked in.