Elton John in Cork: All you need to know

Over 30,000 Elton John fans are due to descend upon Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Friday, for what will likely be the pop superstar’s last ever outdoor appearance in Ireland.

Jim Clarke, event co-ordinator with Aiken Promotions, said he has no doubt it will be a “superb concert” from the Rocket Man, who has a repertoire dating back to the 60’s, that is beloved by fans spanning generations.

He added that the gig is expected to deliver a significant “ripple effect” boost to Cork’s economy, as concert goers flood into the city this weekend.

More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the Leeside gig, over half bought by Cork fans. However, concert goers are flocking to Páirc Uí Chaoimh from all over the world, as tickets have been sold to Elton fans from places such as Dubai, Estonia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Israel, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the USA.

Here is everything you need to know for Friday’s gig:

Getting there

Concert goers are encouraged to arrive on foot and/or by public transport, and plan their journey online from anywhere in Ireland to the venue via www.transportforireland.ie Bus Éireann will be operating an enhanced Route 202, with a direct bus from Lapp’s Quay to Monahan Road adjacent to Páirc Uí Chaoimh every 10 minutes from 5pm until 8:30pm.

For those driving to the concert or around Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, traffic control measures will be put in place by the Gardaí from the early afternoon.

Lockdown of the inner traffic cordon will be in place at 2pm, which includes Maryville Estate, Park Avenue, Ardfoyle, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road.

The Monaghan Road and Centre Park Roundabout will be closed from 5pm, slightly later than for Ed Sheeran’s gig in April.

Gardaí have emphasised that there is no parking available at the venue, and people should not try to drive down and park in the immediate proximity of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Drivers who park in the area before road closures will not be permitted to leave before midnight. Gardaí will also have constant patrols in the area to manage traffic and any illegal parking.

Drivers are asked to park in the city centre, with the following car parks suggested: Q-Park Carroll's Quay, Q-Park City Hall, Q-Park Grand Parade, Q-Park St Finbarr's, Paul Street Car Park. Drivers are urged to check the opening and closing times of car parks to avoid the risk of a vehicle getting locked in.

Stage Times

The ever punctual Elton John will take to the stage at 8pm sharp on Friday.

While there is no support act, gates will be open from 6pm, and people are encouraged to arrive before the show kicks off at 8pm.

However, there will be no early queuing permitted on the streets surrounding the venue before 6pm.

Tickets

Those who already have their tickets are reminded to keep them safe, and check them for the right approach route before leaving home.

For those who have purchased digital tickets, have your tickets downloaded to your wallet before you leave home, your phone fully charged and the brightness turned up as you approach the venue.

For the last minute Elton fans, there are still tickets available at all price points, through Ticketmaster.

Aiken promotions have emphasised that Ticketmaster is the only official ticket seller for the event, and have warned people to be aware of bogus ticket sellers, both ‘on the street’ outside the venue, or on social media and websites other than www.ticketmaster.ie

At the Gig

Those attending the gig are being asked to be respectful of the privacy and interests of residents around Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All under 16s who are attending the concert must be accompanied by an adult aged over 18.

While heavy rain isn’t anticipated for the end of the week at the moment, the venue is outdoors, and people are asked to come prepared for whatever the weather might bring, and check the forecast before leaving home on Friday. Umbrellas will not be allowed into the venue.

Also not allowed are large bags, as concert goers are asked to keep personal belongings in a bag no bigger than A4 size.