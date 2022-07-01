Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 12:41

Two incidents at Dunkettle; Motorists warned of some delays

There has been a vehicle breakdown and, separately, a collision.
Two incidents at Dunkettle; Motorists warned of some delays

Two traffic incidents have been reported at the Dunkettle Interchange. Pic; Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

Two traffic incidents have been reported at the Dunkettle Interchange and drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area as a result. 

There has been a vehicle breakdown and, separately, a collision.

Motorists have been advised to "approach with caution from all directions and expect minor delays".

Read More

Fire at former Vita Cortex factory fully extinguished

More in this section

Hunger in Ukraine is ‘becoming a terrible problem’, say volunteers on border Hunger in Ukraine is ‘becoming a terrible problem’, say volunteers on border
Former Cork City footballer jailed for cocaine dealing Former Cork City footballer jailed for cocaine dealing
British Summer Time festival - London Elton John has touched down in Cork ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh gig
cork traffic
Law and justice concept

Cork gambler jailed for duping man out of €56k  inheritance in elaborate scam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more