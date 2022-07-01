Fire at former Vita Cortex factory fully extinguished

Hours were spent putting out a fire in Cork city this morning that firefighters suspect was started maliciously.

Cork City Fire Service Second Officer Victor Shine said the fire was in the office section of the large derelict commercial building on Kinsale Road.

Second Officer Shine said the fire in the former Vita Cortex factory was fully extinguished by 8am.

“A security company is monitoring the site and Building Control from Cork City Council will be visiting the site later today.”

The Fire Service confirmed there were no injuries, and no one was seen at the site when the Fire Service arrived at the scene.

“It is suspected to have been started maliciously,” Second Officer Shine said.

Green Watch crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on the Kinsale Road.



We were alerted at 04.45 and 5 units attended, including our @bronto_skylift Aerial Ladder Platform.



The fire is now under control, with dampening down continuing 🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/oQjAOVRibV — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 1, 2022

Five units of the Fire Service attended the blaze. The large volume of units were brought as a precautionary measure to ensure the fire did not spread to adjoining buildings.

Second Officer Shine said the fire was dealt with professionally by the fire crew.

“The fire was put out in a prompt and effective manner. No surrounding buildings were affected by the fire.”