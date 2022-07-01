Emergency services dealing with building fire at former Vita Cortex factory

Fire services remain at the scene of a fire in Cork which happened overnight.

Cork City Fire Service were alerted to the fire at the former Vita Cortex factory on Kinsale Rd at around 4:45 this morning.

In a post on social media Cork City Fire Service said: "Green Watch crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on the Kinsale Road.

The fire is now under control, with dampening down continuing 🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/oQjAOVRibV — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 1, 2022

"The fire is now under control, with dampening down continuing."