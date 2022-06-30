Public consultation opens on proposed new bus corridors for Cork city

The first round of public consultation on the National Transport Authority’s (NTA’s) proposals to deliver 12 new sustainable transport corridors (STCs) as part of the BusConnects Cork project, gets underway today.

The plans include approximately 93 km of bus lane/ bus priority and 112 km of cycle facilities across the city.

In developing these corridors, the NTA is aiming to transform the public transport network into a more efficient, sustainable model to help meet anticipated growth and future demand in the region.

The NTA has also said the proposed STCs are fundamental to realising the ambition of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), developed in connection with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040 and expand the numbers cycling and walking by 33%.

BusConnects Cork is also cited as essential to achieving Cork’s objective to become one of Europe’s first climate-neutral cities by 2030.

The 12 proposed STCs are:

A. Dunkettle to City

B. Mayfield to City

C. Blackpool to City

D. Hollyhill to City

E. Ballincollig to City

F. Bishopstown to City

G. Togher to City

H. Airport Road to City

I. Maryborough Hill to City

J. Mahon to City

K. Kinsale Road to Douglas

L. Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill

Commenting on the plans, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the new corridors will make travel by bus, as well as walking and cycling, “more attractive to many more individuals and families”.

“By significantly reducing bus journey times and providing dedicated active travel infrastructure, sustainable transport will be at the very heart of a thriving Cork City into the future.

“In addition, thanks to the roll-out of battery-electric buses that we announced just a few weeks ago and the transition away from fossil fuels in our public transport fleet, the people of Cork will be enjoying the benefits of air that is cleaner and healthier,” he continued.

Map of the NTA's proposed 12 new sustainable transport corridors (STCs) as part of the BusConnects Cork project.

Chief executive officer of the NTA, Anne Graham said a clean, modern and reliable public transport system “can help unlock Cork’s potential as a connected and competitive European city”.

“That’s why the NTA has unveiled this investment of half a billion euro in sustainable transport corridors under BusConnects Cork, which we believe can be truly transformative.

“The public consultation is now underway and we invite all members of the public to engage with this process, by sharing their views on these designs and proposals.

“In doing so, you will be helping to shape the future of the bus and cycle network across the Cork Metropolitan Area.

“In addition, there will be a series of public information events throughout July and the establishment of community forums.

“This consultation process will help the NTA in cooperation with Cork City Council in developing and finalising the sustainable transport corridors,” she continued.

Meanwhile chief executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty said Cork City Council welcomes the NTA’s proposal to introduce new sustainable transport corridors across the region.

“These corridors will greatly benefit the region in a number of ways by reducing bus journey times, creating a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians and increase numbers walking and cycling.

“This will help to create a more sustainable and liveable city to attract greater investment in the region and secure Cork’s economic and future growth for decades to come,” she said.

The 12 sustainable transport corridor brochures, route maps and further information regarding these initiatives are now available to view and download.

To find out more, visit www.busconnects.ie/cork.

To make a submission/observation, visit https://consult.nationaltransport.ie/en.