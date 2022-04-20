12 bus corridors planned around Cork city as part of €600m investment

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has today unveiled a €600m investment in BusConnects Cork.

This will include the creation of new Sustainable Transport Corridors (STC) to help meet the needs of a growing city while accelerating the journey to a net-zero future.

The proposals, if implemented, will feature:

54kms of new cycling and walking infrastructure as well as 75kms of new dedicated bus lanes across twelve sustainable transport corridors to the north, south and west of Cork city.

Bus journey time will be cut in half across most of the twelve proposed corridors.

The Sustainable Transport Corridors initiative is one of the nine key elements of BusConnects Cork that will transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more accessible to more people.

These include redesigning the network of bus routes in the city, transitioning to a zero-emissions bus fleet, rolling out a new bus livery and implementing a new modern ticketing system.

The 12 proposed corridors in the STC system are:

Dunkettle to City Centre

Mayfield to City Centre

Blackpool to City Centre

Hollyhill to City Centre

Ballincollig to City Centre

Bishopstown to City Centre

Togher to City Centre

Airport Road to City Centre

Maryborough Hill to City Centre

Mahon to City Centre

Kinsale Road to Douglas

Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill

A more detailed set of proposals will be published for an initial public consultation during June.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said: “As one of Europe’s fastest growing cities, Cork has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable transport. BusConnects Cork is key to making public transport and active travel a viable option for people and communities across the city."

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: “A clean, modern and reliable public transport system can help unlock Cork’s potential as a connected and competitive European city. That’s why the NTA has unveiled a €600m investment in BusConnects Cork to transform public transport in the city."

Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council said: “The provision of 75kms of bus lanes and 54kms in cycling and walking infrastructure will help to meet the increase in demand for travel within the city while reducing the dependency on the car.

“Cork City Council is looking forward to working with the NTA to bring the Sustainable Transport Corridors project to life.”

For more information on the BusConnects Cork and the Sustainable Transport Corridors Project, visit: https://busconnects.ie/cork/