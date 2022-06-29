Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 19:59

Bomb disposal unit attending the scene at a house in Cork City; occupants evacuated

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attending an incident on College Road, Cork City, this evening.

Sarah Horgan

OWNERS of a College Road residence had to be evacuated from their home yesterday following the discovery of hazardous chemicals on the premises.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team was deployed to investigate hazardous material at the house which was cordoned off from 1pm today. The precautions were taken to facilitate the examination of samples relating to chemicals identified at the scene. A sample was identified as needing further examination and removed from the scene for further testing.

One woman living in the area said they were in a state of shock as the incident unfolded.

"This is a quiet enough area," she said. "We've never seen this kind of thing before. "Neighbours had been asking what the story was and the owner told them. All they were looking for was reassurance that everything was okay. The important thing is that everyone is safe."

A source said that the owner had been waiting to return to her home.

"It's very intimidating to see Gardaí and the disposal team out here. The whole thing is very surreal but it has to be done as a precautionary measure."

Members of the public who encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, are being advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána without delay.

Gardaí revealed in a statement that the incident was being dealt with.

“Gardaí and the EOD are currently at a property on College Road, Cork, where it is understood a number of potentially hazardous chemicals are present,” the statement read.

“There are presently some minor diversions in place in the immediate vicinity. There is no hazard to the public at the current time.”

