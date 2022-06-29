Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 20:02

Full review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case to take place

Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Gardaí have also renewed an appeal for information on her murder.

THE Garda Serious Crime Review Team will conduct a full review of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case, An Garda Síochana has confirmed.

Gardaí have also renewed an appeal for information on the crime.

In a statement released this evening, a spokesperson said: 

"The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained active and ongoing.

"Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.

"On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the specifics of the investigation."

