Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 14:42

Cork protest against US abortion ruling showed 'solidarity with women'

Speaking to The Echo, Rosa Cork member Martina Stafford said it was hugely important for them to show solidarity with women across the world.
Protest organised by ROSA and supported by UCC Femsoc, on the Grand Parade, Cork. Pictures: Jim Coughlan.

More than 100 people gathered in Cork city in recent days to attend a protest organised following the US Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case, ending the federal protections for abortion in America.

Monday’s protest was organised by the socialist feminist group ROSA Cork who said they believe it is important to show solidarity with women across the world.

The rally met at Grand Parade before marching down Oliver Plunkett Street, across Winthrop Street and on Patrick Street. The protest was also supported by the UCC Feminist Society.

“It's an extreme attack on bodily autonomy of women and abortion rights and opens the door for a general attack on other rights based on the Roe Vs Wade ruling,” Rosa Cork member Martina Stafford said of the recent US court decision.

"What is really important is expressing solidarity with women and people who get pregnant all over the world, because these rights are not guaranteed, they are not. They are constantly under attack.” 

She said the group also wish to highlight that Irish woman still face issues when trying to access abortion in this country, and to reiterate their concerns in relation to the National Maternity Hospital.

Ms Stafford said Rosa Cork believe ‘the church should not have any involvement in healthcare or education in Ireland’.

Cork's Penny Dinners leads volunteers on humanitarian mission to Ukraine border

Cork's Penny Dinners leads volunteers on humanitarian mission to Ukraine border

