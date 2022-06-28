Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 11:20

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following collision which left young man in critical condition in West Cork

The driver was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene of a serious collision in West Cork overnight. Pic; Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

Forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene of a serious collision in West Cork overnight.

The single vehicle crash happened just after midnight on the R585.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A statement from Gardaí said: "Gardaí in Bandon attended the scene of a single vehicle serious road traffic collision on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at approximately 00.20a.m. this morning Tuesday 28th June, 2022.

"The vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage. The male driver (19 years) was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am this morning Tuesday 28th June, 2022 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ NOW

