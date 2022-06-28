Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 13:47

Army to be drafted in to help with security at Dublin airport

They will undergo training to help alleviate some of the pressure on staff until the end of the summer.
Members of the Defence Forces will be drafted in to help with security at Dublin Airport. File image.

Cate McCurry

Members of the Defence Forces will be drafted in to help with security at Dublin Airport.

They will undergo training to help alleviate some of the pressure on staff until the end of the summer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the government has supported a request from the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The capital's airport, run by DAA, made international headlines in May after passenger queues stretched outside the terminals and more than 1,000 people missed their flights.

In a statement, Defence Minister Simon Coveney said: 

"While I recognise that the role of the Defence Forces is not normally to assist in the provision of services for a commercial airport, I have agreed to this request on a clear assurance that this is a distinct piece of work, provided in extreme circumstances, as a short-term emergency related contingency action and is in direct response to a letter from DAA management to the Minister for Transport.

"The request is clearly defined in terms of the role and timeline, lasting no more than six weeks, in non-public facing duties.

"Over the last number of days, I consulted with the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy on this request.

"Members of our Defence Forces will undergo an immediate period of training and stand ready to assist if the need arises.

"However, this support will be stood down in August when the busy holiday period has passed.

"The DAA have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period."

