Met Éireann issues another weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, set to come into effect from 6pm this evening. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, set to come into effect from 6pm this evening.

The national weather forecaster has said there will be spells of heavy rain at times, “heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas” this evening and into tomorrow. 

This heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding.

There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The weather warning will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

It comes after a weekend of wet weather in Cork, where a Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning was in place for Munster and Connacht from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.

According to the current outlook, unsettled conditions look set to persist for the week ahead. 

Tomorrow morning, rain will clear eastwards with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the rest of the day. 

It will be another breezy day with fresh southwesterly winds and highest temperatures of around 15 to 18 degrees.

Showery conditions are expected to last until Friday or longer. 

Met Éireann states that the current outlook beyond Friday suggests that "whilst conditions will settle down to some degrees, some scattered showers are expected too".

