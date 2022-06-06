'We have been given no answers': Families to protest over incineration of baby organs

FAMILIES affected by the incineration of baby organs deserve answers and closure, one mother said ahead of a protest planned for next Saturday outside Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Last year RTÉ Investigates revealed that multiple baby organs were sent abroad from CUMH for incineration without the consent or knowledge of bereaved parents. The incinerations took place twice during 2020 after the organs of 18 babies were sent to Belgium along with clinical waste.

A protest is planned at CUMH on June 11 at 11am to demand that the findings of a report into why the incident occurred be published.

Speaking to The Echo Katie Quilligan, who was affected by the scandal, said the families “deserve answers”.

“We deserve to be heard,” she said.

Ms Quilligan said she was due to get married on June 28 but all preparations were at a standstill due to the delay in releasing the report.

“It means an awful lot to me to get the report,” she said.

“We have been given no answers. We want to know who signed off on this. Who permitted this to happen?

“I want to know who had the disgusting mindset to let our babies’ organs be incinerated with medical waste.”

She said the group wanted legislation to prevent it happening to other families.

Ms Quilligan also said the group wanted as many people as possible to attend the protest and encouraged people to show solidarity.

“The more voices, the more likely we are to be heard,” she said.