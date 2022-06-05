Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 15:13

Local concerns raised over litter left on roads leading to Cork concert venue

Cork City Council said they have not received negative feedback although there has been very small amounts of litter, mainly coffee cups.
Clean-up groups are in despair at the level of litter being left on the roads leading to Live At The Marquee.

Roisin Burke

In recent days, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road have seen increased volumes of rubbish including branded plastic beer glasses from the live entertainment venue, other bottles and alcohol containers along with takeaway food boxes and wrappers.

Rory McDonnell who set up ‘Cork City Clean Up Crew’ last summer said their major concern is bottles, glasses and cans that are being thrown over walls, railings, fences, and bushes that are inaccessible and impossible to retrieve.

“Live at the Marquee have big bins outside the venue, but there are no bins on Monaghan Road or Centre Park Road,” he explained.

Mr McDonnell said the clean-up group meets every week but alternates the cleaning area and they are tending to the LATM area next week.

“I cycle passed every day on my way to work and I can see all the waste discarded on the street and on the side of the road.”

Mr McDonnell said he had reached out to another local clean-up group, ‘Marina clean-up group’ to organise a joint venture in order to tackle the problem.

“I asked them if they would be interested in joining forces so we can get to as much of the rubbish as we can.” 

In response to a query from The Echo, Cork City Council released a statement: “The Operations (Environment) section is constantly monitoring that area during the current and upcoming events. 

"They have not received negative feedback although there has been very small amounts of litter, mainly coffee cups.” 

The council also said they had staff available over the weekend to clean areas as needed.

“Also there are private contractors who have provided bins and clean-up after the events each evening - this contractor is organised by the event organisers.” 

Aiken promotions which runs Live At The Marquee was contacted for comment and said their team only take care of the immediate event area.

