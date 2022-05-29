Smell of cannabis led to search of man who walked into Cork garda station 

A young man walked into Togher garda station to sign on as a condition of bail but he had such a strong smell of cannabis that he was searched for drugs and found to have cannabis in his pocket.

30-year-old Dean Costello of Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of having cannabis in his possession at Togher garda station.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused walked into the public office of Togher garda station on February 3 2021 and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

The officer on duty in the public office was concerned and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A rolled cigarette with cannabis inside was found on him.

Costello had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

Judge Joanne Carroll sought to clarify what occurred: “He went in to a police station signing on for his bail conditions and he was smoking cannabis.”

Sgt. Davis said Costello was not actually smoking the cannabis when he was in the station but that there was a smell of the cannabis from him and he had the drug in his pocket.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He is addressing his cannabis difficulties.”

Judge Carroll said, “He is in a red zone category (in terms of future risk of prison for having drugs).”

The judge put the accused on a probation bond for 12 months and directed him to attend for drug treatment.