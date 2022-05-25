Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 15:41

Drone operator has certificate revoked following 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran concert

A drone operator has had their certificate revoked after flying without permission within an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) restricted airspace.
Ed Sheeran on stage at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare.

Breda Graham

A drone operator has had their remote pilot’s certificate revoked after conducting an “unauthorised flight” during an Ed Sheeran concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently.

The agency responsible for the regulation and safety of aviation in Ireland revoked the drone pilot’s certificate after flying the drone without permission during one of last month's concerts at the venue.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said in capturing what it described as an “amazing image of fireworks” over the venue, that the drone operator “put the safety of the public at risk” as they were flying the device in restricted airspace.

In a series of tweets, the IAA said the drone flight was conducted without approval in an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) restricted airspace, a zone that extends a 4.5km radius around Cork Airport and is in place to ensure the safety of aircraft flying into and out of the airport.

“This restriction is there to ensure the safety of aircraft flying into and out of Cork Airport. In this instance the operator’s remote pilot certificate was revoked,” the IAA posted on Twitter.

