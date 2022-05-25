County Mayor suggests zero-tolerance approach to dog fouling in County Cork

A zero-tolerance approach to dog fouling in County Cork has been suggested by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan.

The Fianna Fáil councillor made the suggestion at this week's full council meeting.

Ms Coughlan said the persistent nature of dog fouling is an issue that needs to be tackled.

“The issue of dog fouling is a recurring headache. Every community I go to, there is something lovely going on or I am opening something and there is great positivity, but somebody will pull me aside and say dog fouling is the issue that we need to tackle. There are health implications particularly with our blue flag beaches,” she said.

“I just want to put a marker there that it is something that we are going to have to tackle,” said Cllr Coughlan about the recurring problem with dog fouling throughout Cork County.

Mayor Coughlan suggested setting up a focus group to gather information on how other local authorities have combatted the problem.

Cllr Coughlan said a zero-tolerance approach must be taken.

“Maybe if we would put some sort of focus group together through environment or MDs or whatever looking at new ways across Europe or anywhere that have dealt with this issue.

“Even if not that, we should take a zero-tolerance approach and that we perhaps begin to give on the spot fines to people. I would like to see a bit of innovation, maybe through veterinary through the tagging process. Are there innovative approaches that have been employed elsewhere? Could we replicate those? It is a growing issue,” she added.