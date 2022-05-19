Lack of Cork creche places: Childcare costs are crippling families

“Over the last number of weeks, I have been contacted by parents who have shared with me their experiences trying to find places for their children in childcare facilities across Cork,” Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said. “From what they described, finding a creche place was like finding a needle in a haystack.
“The Government have made many promises to tackle the availability of affordable childcare across this state, yet when you look at the figures, availability of childcare in Cork is getting worse, not better.
“Information from Tusla showed a steady decline in childcare places in the city each year, with 384 less childcare places currently available in the city than there were in 2017, despite the increasing demand in that time.” He raised concerns about the financial stress this was causing for families, and the knock-on impact on the careers of parents, particularly mothers.