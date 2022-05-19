Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 10:19

Industrial action by medical scientists leads to 'cancellation of many services'

The South/South West Hospital Group has confirmed this morning that yesterday's industrial action by the MLSA has led to the "cancellation of many services" across the hospital group.
Members of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) held industrial action at Bantry General Hospital over long-running pay and career development issues. Photo; Evan Doak

Breda Graham

Industrial action by the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) has led to the cancellation of many services across the South/South West Hospital Group, the group has confirmed.

The disruption caused by yesterday’s industrial action includes the cancellation of some elective inpatient and day-case procedures, outpatient appointments and GP lab testing services.

Many emergency departments are also very busy resulting in ongoing delays in many hospitals.

In a statement, the hospital group said: “While the industrial action ended at 8pm yesterday and lab services are returning to normal, a build-up of demand for tests is likely to result in delayed turnaround times for both hospital and GP requested tests throughout today and tomorrow.

Scientists at Bantry Hospital were on strike from 8am yesterday morning. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Scientists at Bantry Hospital were on strike from 8am yesterday morning. Photo: Andy Gibson.

“However, all efforts will be made to minimise the impact of this disruption to services. Appointments and procedures disrupted by yesterday's industrial action will be rescheduled as soon as possible.” Management at the S/SWHG has apologised to patients for the inconvenience this disruption to services.

Further information on service disruptions is available on www.hse.ie/disruptions.

