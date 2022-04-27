Latest: Incident cleared at Jack Lynch tunnel following vehicle breakdown

Latest:

The incident at the Jack Lynch tunnel which caused some delays this morning has been cleared.

Earlier, a vehicle was reported to have broken down, causing some delays.

However, the road is now clear according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Incident cleared: Breakdown on Jack Lynch Tunnel between J10-Mahon and J11-Dunkettle (North) Lanes affected: Lane 2 https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 27, 2022

Earlier:

Mototrists travelling on the N40 this morning have been warned to expect delays.

There has been a breakdown at the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning between Junction 10 Mahon and Junction 11 Dunkettle.

People are asked to "please approach with care and expect slight delays".

It comes following a number of minor incidents in the area in recent days.