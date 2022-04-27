Latest: Incident cleared at Jack Lynch tunnel following vehicle breakdown

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 08:03

There has been a breakdown at the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning between Junction 10 Mahon and Junction 11 Dunkettle.
Mototrists travelling on the N40 this morning have been warned to expect delays. Pic; larry Cummins

Echo reporter

Latest:

The incident at the Jack Lynch tunnel which caused some delays this morning has been cleared.

Earlier, a vehicle was reported to have broken down, causing some delays.

However, the road is now clear according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Earlier: 

Mototrists travelling on the N40 this morning have been warned to expect delays.

People are asked to "please approach with care and expect slight delays".

It comes following a number of minor incidents in the area in recent days.

President welcomes series of pastoral visits by Bishop Colton to mark centenary of Bandon Valley killings 

President welcomes series of pastoral visits by Bishop Colton to mark centenary of Bandon Valley killings 

