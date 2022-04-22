Dry days ahead according to Met Éireann

Cork looks set for some sunny days in the coming week with Met Eireann predicting dry weather with temperatures in the mid-teens.

Today is to be generally dry with hazy sunny spells, although it is forecast to become cloudier in the afternoon with scattered outbreaks of rain at times.

The weather forecaster said the day will also be breezy thanks to moderate to fresh east to northeast winds with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however, the chance of an isolated shower will persist mainly along the coast.

Again, highest temperatures will be between 13 to 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Sunday is set to be another dry day with sunny spells in most areas but it will be a little cloudier in the southwest where there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Temperatures are to remain between 13 and 16 degrees.

Another dry day on Monday, although it will be a cloudier overall with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures will stay between 11 to 15 degrees with light easterly breezes.

On Tuesday, there will be sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase through the middle of the day with a few light showers developing in the afternoon. The day will see temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light east to southeast breezes.