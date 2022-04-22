Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 08:55

Law lecturer: Lids to stop drink spiking ‘a bit of a band aid’

Speaking to The Echo she said while it is really important that people take preventative measures to protect themselves, she is concerned that such a move is putting a burden back on a potential victim.
Roisin Burke

“A BIT of a band aid” is how UCC law lecturer, Louise Crowley has described the suggestion that pubs and clubs should supply lids for drinks to prevent spiking.

Dr Crowley developed the UCC Bystander Intervention programme which looks to educate and empower people to challenge the normalisation of sexual abuse and recognise their roles as bystanders to effect change.

Speaking to The Echo, the senior lecturer of family law at the School of Law, said while it is really important that people take preventative measures to protect themselves, she is concerned that such a move is putting a burden back on a potential victim.

“We are responding with measures to counteract behaviour that shouldn’t be tolerated in the first place...It shouldn’t be on women to police their activity, police their behaviours, police their drinks which is what this does.”

The suggestion came from a Fine Gael senator in Longford, Micheál Carrigy.

Dr Crowley said while she recognises it is a means to combat the behaviour, that intentions should really be focused on the behaviour and how to stop it.

“I’m not saying don’t do it, but it’s a distraction from what is a cultural poison, a cultural problem that is this sense of entitlement to go around spiking drinks. 

"We also know they are spiking by injection so it’s a bit of band-aid response, what if we cover our drinks, men will stop abusing women?”

Dr Crowley said she felt it would be more beneficial to educate and enable people around the issues of sexual misconduct and sexual violence.

Cork Chair of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) Michael O’Donovan said it was an idea that the organisation had not been approached about, but the VFI were willing to engage if it would be something that would be helpful in clubs and pubs.

