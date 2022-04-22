Motorists advised of overheight vehicle at Jack Lynch Tunnel; Minor incident also reported on Dunkettle roundabout

Motorists are advised to approach the Jack Lynch Tunnel with caution this morning.

There has been an incident with an over height vehicle approaching the Jack Lynch Tunnel on the N40 southbound.

Motorists should use the N8 (Lower Glanmire Road) if possible as an alternative.

N40 Update: #cork traffic There has been an incident with an over height vehicle approaching the Jack Lynch Tunnel on the N40 southbound. Motorists should approach with caution. Motorists should use the N8 (Lower Glanmire Road) if possible as an alternative. — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, there has also been a minor road traffic incident on the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout.

Motorists are again advised to approach the area with caution.