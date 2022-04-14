Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 16:02

Vigil to be held in Cork in memory of two men killed in Sligo

The vigil has been organised by members from Gay Project, LINC and Cork Pride.
Vigil to be held in Cork in memory of two men killed in Sligo

Michael Snee, 58 (left), and Aidan Moffitt, 41.

John Bohane

A vigil in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, the two men who were found dead in their own homes in Sligo earlier this week, will be held in Bishop Lucey Park at 6pm on Monday, April 18.

The vigil has been organised by members from Gay Project, LINC and Cork Pride.

Speaking to The Echo, The Gay Project’s project coordinator Ailsa Spindler said the vigil will help to raise awareness some of the issues members of the LGBTQI+ community face on a frequent basis. 

“We are having a vigil in Bishop Lucey Park on Monday evening and that will raise awareness of some of the issues. 

"It is the people who are in the positions of power who need to start doing something about it,” he said.

Ailsa said that members of Gay Project, LINC and Cork Pride have all come together to organise this vigil in a bid to show solidarity. 

“The community are together on this. We must show solidarity because it is scary for everybody, but particularly for young people. 

"I was talking to some of the people in our youth group yesterday and they were saying is this how the rest of their life is going to be. That is just not on.”

Read More

Man charged by gardaí investigating Sligo murders

More in this section

Sligo deaths Man charged by gardaí investigating Sligo murders
Garda stock 'Do you know how many guards and judges I know?': Corkman told Garda he would have his job
Spanish police investigating after man, believed to be from Cork, found dead on beach   Spanish police investigating after man, believed to be from Cork, found dead on beach  
#sligo killings
<p>The park rangers are encouraging park users to bring reusable bottles when visiting the amenity and refill their bottles, as they need, from the fountain. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

"Brilliant" Lord Mayor welcomes drinking fountain added to city park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more