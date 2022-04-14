Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:31

Man charged by gardaí investigating Sligo murders

The accused is due to appear in Sligo District Court on Thursday afternoon.
Man charged by gardaí investigating Sligo murders

Gardai remain at the scene in Connaughton Road, Sligo, Ireland, following the death of Michael Snee. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí investigating the murders of two men in Sligo have charged a man in his 20s.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town on the west coast earlier this week.

The accused is due to appear in Sligo District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

The accused is due before a district judge at 4.45pm.

More in this section

Spanish police investigating after man, believed to be from Cork, found dead on beach   Spanish police investigating after man, believed to be from Cork, found dead on beach  
Watch: Cork teen up for young filmmaker award  Watch: Cork teen up for young filmmaker award 
'We want to thank everyone': Community rallies around Cork family following devastating house fire  'We want to thank everyone': Community rallies around Cork family following devastating house fire 
cork crimecourts
Garda stock

'Do you know how many guards and judges I know?': Corkman told Garda he would have his job

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more